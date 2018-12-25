Interim head of agrarian university elected rector

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. Vardan Urutyan has been unanimously elected rector of the National Agrarian University of Armenia by the institution’s board. 22 members from the total 27 were present at the vote, the university said.

Urutyan was named interim rector in July of the current year when rector Arshaluys Tarverdyan stepped down.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan