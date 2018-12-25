At least 5 killed in bus hijacking in China

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. At least 5 people were killed and 21 others injured after a man carrying a knife hijacked a bus in the southeastern Chinese city of Longyan in Fujian province, the Police said, Reuters reported.

The Police said the bus hit pedestrians along the way as it careened down the street.

The suspect has been detained.

Investigation has been launched.

