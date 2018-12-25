At least 5 killed in bus hijacking in China
YEREVAN, DECEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. At least 5 people were killed and 21 others injured after a man carrying a knife hijacked a bus in the southeastern Chinese city of Longyan in Fujian province, the Police said, Reuters reported.
The Police said the bus hit pedestrians along the way as it careened down the street.
The suspect has been detained.
Investigation has been launched.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
- 14:56 Interim head of agrarian university elected rector
- 14:38 At least 5 killed in bus hijacking in China
- 14:30 Armenia sends additional inquiries to Russia to determine when fugitive ex-defense minister was granted citizenship
- 14:10 President of Artsakh visits sports-cultural center construction site under development in Stepanakert
- 13:44 Russia’s S7 initiates “orbital cosmodrome” project
- 13:20 Suicide attackers hit Libya’s foreign ministry in Tripoli
- 13:15 More than 130 quakes registered after Mount Etna eruption
- 13:02 Trump asks 7-year-old 'Are you still a believer in Santa?'
- 12:41 Armenia, Japan to expand cooperation in seismic protection sector
- 12:25 Yerevan subway will literally drive into 2019
- 12:22 SMEs in Yerevan to be exempt from local duty increases, vows Mayor
- 12:16 Speaker Babloyan holds meetings with top leadership of Armenia on the eve of completion of his term in office
- 12:00 Armenia to continue running initiating policy in EAEU
- 11:51 Traveler from Russia tests positive for measles in imported case
- 11:50 Syrian-Armenians, other compatriots hold campaign in Yerevan, oppose closure of Diaspora ministry
- 11:25 Mexican governor and politician husband killed in helicopter crash
- 11:14 Yerevan City Council session kicks off – LIVE
- 10:57 Healthcare ministry issues grinchy statement on how to keep yummy part of holidays safe and healthy
- 10:54 Indonesia tsunami death toll climbs to 429
- 10:30 U.S. National Christmas Tree site re-opened amid partial federal government shutdown
- 10:10 27-year-old man suspected in mother and son slaying in Armenian town
- 10:06 Trump approves construction of another large section of Wall on border with Mexico
- 10:02 Nationwide road and weather update for drivers
- 09:56 Death toll in Kabul attack reaches 43
- 09:54 ‘Looking forward to my next summit with Chairman Kim’ - Trump
- 09:49 Catholics around the world celebrate Christmas
- 09:10 European Stocks - 24-12-18
- 09:08 US stocks down - 24-12-18
- 09:07 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 24-12-18
- 09:05 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 24-12-18
- 09:02 Oil Prices Down - 24-12-18
- 12.24-21:06 Reception for business representatives organized on behalf of Nikol Pashinyan
- 12.24-19:30 Prosecutor’s Office appeals court decision to remand Armen Gevorgyan
- 12.24-18:58 Prosecutor’s Office appeals court decision on releasing MP Manvel Grigoryan from jail on bail
- 12.24-18:50 Vachagan Ghazaryan’s lawyer appeals against decision to prolong his client’s pre-trial detention
14:36, 12.21.2018
Viewed 2138 times Turkish-Armenian businessman willing to open all-in-one Ara Guler center in Yerevan
15:40, 12.20.2018
Viewed 1996 times Putin announces upcoming Pashinyan visit, says Armenia is Russia’s regional and global strategic partner
14:46, 12.19.2018
Viewed 1861 times Washington Post includes Armenia in ‘Three Countries Where Democracy Actually Staged A Comeback” article
10:24, 12.21.2018
Viewed 1765 times Numerous staff members, officials of culture and Diaspora ministries declare strike, protest governmental optimization plan
18:59, 12.21.2018
Viewed 1713 times Spitak is the brilliant proof of what collective, progressive beautiful things humanity can do – Serj Tankian