Armenia sends additional inquiries to Russia to determine when fugitive ex-defense minister was granted citizenship

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Special Investigative Service has received a response from Russian authorities to an inquiry regarding the citizenship of Mikayel Harutyunyan, a former defense minister of Armenia who is wanted on charges of overthrowing constitutional order, the Special Investigative Service told ARMENPRESS.

At the same time, the Special Investigative Service said it has sent additional inquiries to clarify when exactly Harutyunyan was granted Russian citizenship.

Colonel-General Mikayel Harutyunyan is accused of breaching constitutional order during the deadly March 1 events in 2008, when he served as defense minister.

The March 1 case is an ongoing investigation of the 2008 post-election unrest in Yerevan, when clashes between demonstrators and security personnel left 10 people dead, including police officers.

The arrest warrant for Harutyunyan remains outstanding.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan