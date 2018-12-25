Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   25 December

President of Artsakh visits sports-cultural center construction site under development in Stepanakert


YEREVAN, DECEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan has visited the construction site of a sports and cultural center that is under development in the Haykavan district of Stepanakert city, Artsakh’s capital. The president viewed the ongoing works, his office said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan




