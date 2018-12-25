Russia’s S7 initiates “orbital cosmodrome” project

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. S7 Space, a Russian private company, has said it is launching the implementation of the project on creating an orbital spaceport. S7 is the operator of the Sea Launch Floating Spaceport.

"We are starting the work to implement the ‘Orbital Cosmodrome’ project. We suggest applying the rich experience gained by the domestic cosmonautics in long-term manned missions in its creation," the report says, according to TASS.

The company calls on state corporations, commercial companies and ambitious upstarts to cooperate. "The goal will become a stimulus for the development of technologies and boosting private-state partnership in the implementation of the prospects of the space industry, as well as provide the high demand of the Russian cosmonautics in the global movement into space," the report says.

S7 Space also published a video footage with the concept of its space program on its Facebook page. Carrier rockets are expected to be launched under the Sea Launch project, and cargoes are to be delivered to the future orbital spaceport to be further delivered to Mars.

S7 Space has the Orbital Cosmodrome section on its website, but it is empty yet.



