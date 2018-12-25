Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   25 December

Suicide attackers hit Libya’s foreign ministry in Tripoli


YEREVAN, DECEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. Suicide attackers hit the headquarters of Libya’s foreign ministry in Tripoli on Tuesday, opening fire before blowing themselves up inside, a security source told Reuters.

Sky News Arabia reported that 1 person has died and another five were wounded in the attack.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 




