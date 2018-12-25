More than 130 quakes registered after Mount Etna eruption

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. Europe's most active volcano, Mount Etna in Sicily, erupted on Monday, with officials reporting more than 130 earthquakes of up to 4.3 in magnitude, BBC reported.

The Mount Etna observatory said lava had spewed from a new fracture near its south-eastern crater.

Volcanic ash covered nearby villages, while planes into Catania airport had to be halted temporarily.

Catania airport said later that the airspace had been reopened to allow four planes to land per hour, before confirming it would return to normal operation by 20:00 local time (19:00 GMT).

Seismologists and other experts said there is high seismic activity.