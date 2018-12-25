Trump asks 7-year-old 'Are you still a believer in Santa?'

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. In a Christmas Eve call with a young child Monday night, U.S. President Donald Trump asked a 7-year-old named Coleman whether he or she still believes in Santa Claus, saying that was a "marginal" age for knowing the truth, CNN reported.

"Are you still a believer in Santa? Because at seven, it's marginal, right?" Trump asked the child.

Coleman's response, though inaudible to the press, left Trump with a chuckle and a smile.

The call came around 6:30 p.m. as the President and first lady Melania Trump spoke on separate phones to children whose calls to NORAD had been patched through to the White House lines.

"Well, honey, happy Christmas, and you just take care of yourself and say hello to your family, OK? Say hello to everybody," Trump said.

In another phone call, Trump took a child's belief in Santa as a given.

"What's Santa going to get you for Christmas?" he asked, according to pool reports. "Have a great Christmas, and I'll talk to you again, OK?"

NORAD, the North American Aerospace Defense Command, has made a tradition of using its radar system to track Santa on his trip around the globe every Christmas Eve.

The tradition, which began with a phone line mix-up in 1955, continued this year despite the ongoing government shutdown.