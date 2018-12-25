Yerevan subway will literally drive into 2019
YEREVAN, DECEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. The Yerevan Subway will operate on a heightened mode on New Year’s Eve, the Karen Demirchyan Yerevan Metro said in a press release.
On December 31, the metro will begin operations from 07:00 and will close at 02:00, already January 1, 2019.
“We wish everyone pleasant holidays, high spirits and undisrupted travel,” the operator said.
Normally the subway operates until 23:00.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
