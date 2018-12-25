Syrian-Armenians, other compatriots hold campaign in Yerevan, oppose closure of Diaspora ministry

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. Syrian-Armenians, other compatriots, who have resettled in Armenia, are holding a campaign outside the Diaspora ministry: they are protesting against the closure of the ministry, reports Armenpress.

The campaign participants stated that Armenia doesn’t have diplomatic representatives in all countries, but the Diaspora ministry has been in contact with the Armenian communities of numerous states and made their voices heard in the Homeland. In addition, the ministry has presented different proposals in the government as a result of which the issues of Diaspora-Armenians in Armenia have been solved or simplified. They express concern that the significant works carried out by the ministry so far are just being ignored. This is in case when great number of Armenians live abroad. The campaign participants plan to submit a letter to the acting Prime Minister to present their concerns.

Levon Antonyan, head of the department of the Armenian community of the Middle East, told reporters that numerous Diaspora-Armenians have joined the call to preserve the ministry.

“During those days we receive multiple telephone calls from the Armenian communities of different countries of the world. The representatives state that the ministry should continue its activities. Preserving the ministry is a very important task. We met with the minister who is trying to discuss this issue with the acting PM. A discussion is expected tomorrow. We think that not having an institute in general will have a serious consequence. Moreover, the pre-election program of My Step alliance contains points relating to the Diaspora”, he said, adding that they need to carry out a concrete common policy on the Diaspora.

A group of ministry staff members together with the campaign participants walked to the government’s building to give the letter. A government official accepted the letter.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan