Mexican governor and politician husband killed in helicopter crash

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. The new governor of the Mexican state of Puebla and her politician husband were killed Monday in a helicopter crash in central Mexico, CNN reported.

Puebla governor Martha Erika Alonso and her husband Senator Rafael Moreno Valle died in the crash, as did the pilot, co-pilot and a fifth passenger, according to Public Security and Civil Protection Secretary Alfonso Durazo. The fifth passenger is still unidentified.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador also confirmed the deaths on Twitter Monday evening. He vowed a transparent investigation into the cause of the crash.

The helicopter, an AugustaWestland AW109, crashed at 2:40 p.m. local time about ten minutes after takeoff.

The governor and her husband were headed to Mexico City. The aircraft was operated by the Puebla-based company Servicios Aereos del Altiplano.

"We cannot speculate in any way. We will be clear and transparent and let you know any evidence we find”, Mexico's Communications and Transportation Secretary Javier Jimenez Espriu was quoted as saying by CNN.

