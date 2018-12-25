Yerevan City Council session kicks off – LIVE
YEREVAN, DECEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. The 3rd session of the 1st sitting of Yerevan City Council kicked off on December 25, reports Armenpress.
10 issues are included in the session agenda.
The City Council members will put the Yerevan 2019 budget draft for approval.
On November 14 the Yerevan City Hall has submitted the 2019 budget draft for public discussion. Luys faction noted that this budget draft is a regress compared to the 2018 budget and voted against the 2019 budget draft.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
