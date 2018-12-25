Healthcare ministry issues grinchy statement on how to keep yummy part of holidays safe and healthy

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. As New Year and Christmas holidays approach, the healthcare ministry has issued a number of advices on how to keep the eating part of the holiday season safe.

The ministry released a statement, advising certain precautions and calling on citizens to maintain a healthy diet.

“Very often during holiday seasons food can become the reason of not only food poisoning but also various digestive system disorders if you were to abuse food that are difficult to digest or that are incompatible”, the ministry says.

It calls for limiting the use of fried and fatty foods, and instead cook more by steaming and boiling. Healthcare officials also call for limited sugar intake, because abusing sugar might lead to intestinal microflora disorders and accumulation of fat. “It is necessary to use desserts, creamed pastry, candy, juice and carbonated beverages as minimally as possible”.

Eat more fruits and vegetables, the ministry said.

But most importantly, healthcare officials reminded to eat in limited quantities. “You don’t have to taste all dishes on the table. The diverse the given intake is, the more overload will be on the digestive system”.

Healthcare officials also put special emphasis for parents to supervise their children’s diet and to maintain regular (4-5 times daily) meals.

Medics also call for limiting alcohol intake and refraining from abuse. “You must know that vinegar, mushrooms and grapefruit is incompatible with alcohol”.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan