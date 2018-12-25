Indonesia tsunami death toll climbs to 429

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS The death toll in the Indonesia tsunami has reached 429, Xinhua reported citing local officials.

Thick clouds of ash spewed from Anak Krakatau, a volcanic island where a crater collapse at high tide late on Saturday set off waves that smashed into coastal areas on both sides of the Sunda Strait between the islands of Sumatra and Java, Reuters reported.

Nearly 1500 people were injured and over 12000 had to evacuate to elevated grounds for safety amid a high-tide warning active to Wednesday.

The death toll on Monday evening was 373.

Military and rescue teams continue search operations across the stretch of coastline.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan