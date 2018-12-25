27-year-old man suspected in mother and son slaying in Armenian town

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. A 27-year-old man from Tavush province has been arrested in suspicion of killing a mother and her son in the town of Berd of the same province, the Investigative Committee said.

The woman and her son were stabbed to death sometime after Sunday midnight, authorities said earlier.

The identities of either the victims or the suspect are undisclosed at the moment.

Authorities said the investigation is ongoing.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan