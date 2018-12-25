Trump approves construction of another large section of Wall on border with Mexico
YEREVAN, DECEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. US President Donald Trump announced he gave out a 115 mile long [185km] contract for another large section of the Wall on the border with Mexico, reports Interfax.
“I am in the Oval Office and just gave out a 115 mile long contract for another large section of the Wall in Texas. We are already building and renovating many miles of Wall, some complete. Democrats must end Shutdown and finish funding. Billions of Dollars, & lives, will be saved!”, Trump said on Twitter.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
