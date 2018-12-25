Nationwide road and weather update for drivers

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. Amid low temperatures and snowy conditions in several regions, authorities have called on drivers to travel in Armenian provinces exclusively with snow tires.

As part of a regular update, the ministry of emergency situations said that as of 09:00, December 25 roads in Armenia are mostly passable.

Drivers are cautioned of difficulties to pass the Vardenyats Pass, the Sotk-Karvajar road and the Saravan – Zanger section.

Be advised of foggy conditions in the towns of Artik and Maralik of Shirak province and the towns of Abovyan and Charentsavan in Kotayk province. Caution is advised at the Alagyaz-Tsilkar and Alagyaz-Artik roads due to clear ice in individual sections.

According to Georgian authorities, the Stepantsminda-Lars road is open for all types of vehicles.

The Stepantsminda-Lars road is the only land connection between Armenia and Russia, which runs through Georgia. Stepantsminda is a small town in north-eastern Georgia. The road is used for both passenger and cargo transportations and is of major significance. Vehicles pass through the Verkhni (Upper) Lars customs checkpoint into Russia.

Located on an elevation of 2410 meters in Armenia’s Gegharkunik Province, the Vardenyats Pass is a mountain pass in the eastern section of the Vardenis mountain range, where the Martuni-Yeghegnadzor highway passes through. The 14th century Selim Caravanserai is located here.

