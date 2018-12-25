Catholics around the world celebrate Christmas

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. Catholics all over the world, as well as Protestants, followers of the Anglican Church and a number of Orthodox followers, are celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ on December 25.

Francis, the Pope of the Catholic Church, served a Mass During the Night on Christmas Eve in St. Peter’s Basilica in Vatican. The mass was televised live.

At noon December 25, Pope Francis will deliver a Christmas message and blessing “ Urbi et Orbi” from the central balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica, according to Vatican News.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan