Catholics around the world celebrate Christmas


YEREVAN, DECEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. Catholics all over the world, as well as Protestants, followers of the Anglican Church and a number of Orthodox followers, are celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ on December 25.

Francis, the Pope of the Catholic Church, served a Mass During the Night on Christmas Eve in St. Peter’s Basilica in Vatican. The mass was televised live.

At noon December 25, Pope Francis will deliver a Christmas message and blessing “ Urbi  et Orbi” from the  central balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica, according to Vatican News.

