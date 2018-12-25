LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 24-12-18
LONDON, DECEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 24 December:
“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 0.60% to $1912.00, copper price down by 0.50% to $6005.00, lead price down by 0.05% to $1963.00, nickel price down by 0.96% to $10885.00, tin price up by 0.65% to $19450.00, zinc price down by 0.16% to $2535.00, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price up by 0.91% to $55500.00.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
- 10:23 U.S. National Christmas Tree site re-opened amid partial federal government shutdown
- 10:10 27-year-old man suspected in mother and son slaying in Armenian town
- 10:06 Trump approves construction of another large section of Wall on border with Mexico
- 10:02 Nationwide road and weather update for drivers
- 09:56 Death toll in Kabul attack reaches 43
- 09:54 ‘Looking forward to my next summit with Chairman Kim’ - Trump
- 09:49 Catholics around the world celebrate Christmas
- 09:10 European Stocks - 24-12-18
- 09:08 US stocks down - 24-12-18
- 09:07 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 24-12-18
- 09:05 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 24-12-18
- 09:02 Oil Prices Down - 24-12-18
- 12.24-21:06 Reception for business representatives organized on behalf of Nikol Pashinyan
- 12.24-19:30 Prosecutor’s Office appeals court decision to remand Armen Gevorgyan
- 12.24-18:58 Prosecutor’s Office appeals court decision on releasing MP Manvel Grigoryan from jail on bail
- 12.24-18:50 Vachagan Ghazaryan’s lawyer appeals against decision to prolong his client’s pre-trial detention
- 12.24-18:06 We are excited to continue collaborating with the Ayb Educational Foundation - Dan Bray
- 12.24-17:18 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 24-12-18
- 12.24-17:17 Asian Stocks - 24-12-18
- 12.24-16:44 Armenian president offers condolences to Indonesia on deadly tsunami
- 12.24-16:40 Ambassador Nersesyan meets with member of Congressional Armenian Caucus Brad Sherman
- 12.24-16:34 Senior generation of ARMENPRESS journalists to establish agency's veterans club
- 12.24-16:13 For the first time the results of parliamentary elections will not be disputed in Constitutional Court – Pashinyan
- 12.24-16:09 Preliminary option of governmental structural change bill introduced for internal circulation – PM’s spox
- 12.24-15:52 Road update: Snowfalls reported in some highways
- 12.24-15:49 Apparent decline in human losses, military operations registered in Middle East: Experts on Arabic studies sum up 2018
- 12.24-15:49 Mother and son stabbed to death in Armenian town
- 12.24-15:47 Pakistan’s ex-PM Nawaz Sharif convicted to seven years in prison
- 12.24-15:17 Artsakh’s participation in negotiations possible through exerting real pressure on Azerbaijan - Giro Manoyan
- 12.24-15:03 Electroshock and knife-wielding Iranian attempts bank heist in Yerevan in broad daylight
- 12.24-14:48 Authorities open criminal case on aggravated misdemeanor in shotgun incident
- 12.24-14:36 Armenian Ambassador meets Secretary-General of Organization of American States
- 12.24-13:48 Deaths of ravens in Yerevan not disease-related, authorities imply slaying
- 12.24-13:41 Prosecutor General personally meets protesting crowd rallying against retired general’s release
- 12.24-13:08 Caucasus Nature Fund to increase number of surveillance cameras to reduce poaching, illegal logging
14:36, 12.21.2018
Viewed 2105 times Turkish-Armenian businessman willing to open all-in-one Ara Guler center in Yerevan
15:40, 12.20.2018
Viewed 1976 times Putin announces upcoming Pashinyan visit, says Armenia is Russia’s regional and global strategic partner
14:46, 12.19.2018
Viewed 1835 times Washington Post includes Armenia in ‘Three Countries Where Democracy Actually Staged A Comeback” article
10:24, 12.21.2018
Viewed 1748 times Numerous staff members, officials of culture and Diaspora ministries declare strike, protest governmental optimization plan
18:59, 12.21.2018
Viewed 1653 times Spitak is the brilliant proof of what collective, progressive beautiful things humanity can do – Serj Tankian