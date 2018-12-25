LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 24-12-18

LONDON, DECEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 24 December:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 0.60% to $1912.00, copper price down by 0.50% to $6005.00, lead price down by 0.05% to $1963.00, nickel price down by 0.96% to $10885.00, tin price up by 0.65% to $19450.00, zinc price down by 0.16% to $2535.00, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price up by 0.91% to $55500.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.