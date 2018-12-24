Prosecutor’s Office appeals court decision on releasing MP Manvel Grigoryan from jail on bail

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. The Prosecutor’s Office of Armenia has appealed the decision of a court of 1st instance to release Manvel Grigoryan on bail, ARMENPRESS reports advisor to the Prosecutor General Gor Abrahamyan wrote on his Facebook page.

Judge of Yerevan Court of General Jurisdiction Davit Balayan satisfied on December 21 the motion of the lawyers of MP, retired General Manvel Grigoryan. He has been released on 25 million AMD bail.

Manvel Grigoryan is charged for illegal possession of firearms and grand theft.

He was remanded in custody on June 16, and then was stripped of immunity by the Parliament on June 19.

