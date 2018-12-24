Vachagan Ghazaryan’s lawyer appeals against decision to prolong his client’s pre-trial detention

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. Former President Serzh Sargsyan’s security official, former first deputy director of the state protection service (under the NSS) Vachagan Ghazaryan’s lawyer Armen Harutyunyan has appealed against the decision of the court to prolong his client’s pre-trial detention.

“3-4 days after receiving the decision we have appealed”, Harutyunyan said.

Vachagan Ghazaryan was detained by National Security Service (NSS) agents on June 25 and placed under arrest the same day. Two days later he was charged for illicit enrichment and false asset declaration. He was remanded in custody pending trial on June 28.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan