Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 24-12-18


YEREVAN, 24 DECEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 24 December, USD exchange rate down by 0.29 drams to 484.02 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 1.93 drams to 551.54 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.02 drams to 7.08 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 1.24 drams to 612.19 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 36.64 drams to 19578.83 drams. Silver price down by 1.38 drams to 228.6 drams. Platinum price down by 22.93 drams to 12293.67 drams.




