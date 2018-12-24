Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 24-12-18
YEREVAN, 24 DECEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 24 December, USD exchange rate down by 0.29 drams to 484.02 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 1.93 drams to 551.54 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.02 drams to 7.08 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 1.24 drams to 612.19 drams.
The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.
Gold price down by 36.64 drams to 19578.83 drams. Silver price down by 1.38 drams to 228.6 drams. Platinum price down by 22.93 drams to 12293.67 drams.
- 18:06 We are excited to continue collaborating with the Ayb Educational Foundation - Dan Bray
- 17:18 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 24-12-18
- 17:17 Asian Stocks - 24-12-18
- 16:44 Armenian president offers condolences to Indonesia on deadly tsunami
- 16:40 Ambassador Nersesyan meets with member of Congressional Armenian Caucus Brad Sherman
- 16:34 Senior generation of ARMENPRESS journalists to establish agency's veterans club
- 16:13 For the first time the results of parliamentary elections will not be disputed in Constitutional Court – Pashinyan
- 16:09 Preliminary option of governmental structural change bill introduced for internal circulation – PM’s spox
- 15:52 Road update: Snowfalls reported in some highways
- 15:49 Apparent decline in human losses, military operations registered in Middle East: Experts on Arabic studies sum up 2018
- 15:49 Mother and son stabbed to death in Armenian town
- 15:47 Pakistan’s ex-PM Nawaz Sharif convicted to seven years in prison
- 15:17 Artsakh’s participation in negotiations possible through exerting real pressure on Azerbaijan - Giro Manoyan
- 15:03 Electroshock and knife-wielding Iranian attempts bank heist in Yerevan in broad daylight
- 14:48 Authorities open criminal case on aggravated misdemeanor in shotgun incident
- 14:36 Armenian Ambassador meets Secretary-General of Organization of American States
- 13:48 Deaths of ravens in Yerevan not disease-related, authorities imply slaying
- 13:41 Prosecutor General personally meets protesting crowd rallying against retired general’s release
- 13:08 Caucasus Nature Fund to increase number of surveillance cameras to reduce poaching, illegal logging
- 13:06 Anti-Manvel Grigoryan protesters issue ultimatum demanding Prosecutor General’s audience, threaten to put Ejmiatsin city on standstill
- 12:30 Pashinyan to meet with Putin in Moscow
- 12:27 Citizens opposing release of MP Manvel Grigoryan from jail hold protest outside Prosecutor General’s Office
- 12:12 New limitations for duty-free personal use imports through NON-AIR transport
- 11:48 50 sharpshooters compete in Armenian national marksmanship championship
- 11:27 Ombudsman facilitates technicalities for distance-education inmate to attend graduation and get diploma
- 11:18 Government to cut loans of few thousand military personnel in half in massive support program
- 11:04 FC Pyunik boss Andrey Talalaev named Coach of the Year
- 10:58 Man arrested for armed attack on Yerevan home
- 10:45 Central Bank sets strict requirements for provision of investment services related to leveraged transactions in FOREX market
- 10:32 U.S. government shutdown might go beyond December 28th
- 10:13 Defense ministry launches commission for discussions of winter conscription-related complaints, applications
- 09:56 U.S. Defense Secretary signs Syria withdrawal order – Fox News
- 09:47 Death toll in Indonesia tsunami reaches 280
- 09:33 Roads mainly passable in Armenia
- 12.23-00:01 ARMENPRESS sums up key events of the week
14:36, 12.21.2018
Viewed 1991 times Turkish-Armenian businessman willing to open all-in-one Ara Guler center in Yerevan
15:40, 12.20.2018
Viewed 1930 times Putin announces upcoming Pashinyan visit, says Armenia is Russia’s regional and global strategic partner
14:46, 12.19.2018
Viewed 1793 times Washington Post includes Armenia in ‘Three Countries Where Democracy Actually Staged A Comeback” article
10:24, 12.21.2018
Viewed 1629 times Numerous staff members, officials of culture and Diaspora ministries declare strike, protest governmental optimization plan
15:34, 12.21.2018
Viewed 1537 times Armenian Ambassador holds farewell meetings in Vienna, Austria