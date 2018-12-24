Armenian president offers condolences to Indonesia on deadly tsunami

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Armen Sarkissian has extended condolences to his Indonesian counterpart Joko Widodo on the deadly tsunami that hit after a volcanic event in the Sunda Strait, between Sumatra and Java.

On Saturday, giant waves crashed into coastal towns on the islands of Sumatra and Java, killing at least 281 people and injuring 1,016.

Sarkissian expressed his condolences and support to Widodo and the people of Indonesia, wishing speedy recovery to the injured victims and endurance and courage to the families of the fatalities.

