Ambassador Nersesyan meets with member of Congressional Armenian Caucus Brad Sherman

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Ambassador to the United States Varuzhan Nersesyan on December 20 met with member of the Congressional Armenian Caucus Brad Sherman, the Armenian foreign ministry told Armenpress.

The Ambassador congratulated Brad Sherman on re-election and expressed gratitude for the efforts aimed at developing the Armenian-American relations.

Ambassador Nersesyan introduced the Congressman on Armenia’s recent snap parliamentary elections, as well as the positive assessments and reports of international observer organizations on the election process.

The officials discussed issues relating to the agenda of bilateral relations and highlighted the role of the US Congress in strengthening and developing the inter-state ties. Congressman Brad Sherman reaffirmed readiness to continue the actions in the Congress for the benefit of the progress of the Armenian-American partnership framework.

