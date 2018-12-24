Preliminary option of governmental structural change bill introduced for internal circulation – PM’s spox

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. A preliminary version of a bill on amending the law on the government’s structure and activities exists, and it has been introduced into circulation, Armenian caretaker PM Nikol Pashinyan’s spokesperson Arman Yeghoyan told ARMENPRESS, commenting on the version of the bill that has been reported in the press, by which the new government will be composed of a prime minister, two deputy prime ministers and 12 ministers, and the position of the first deputy PM will be abolished.

Currently the government is composed of 17 ministries.

“It will be possible to talk about the first option of the bill only after discussing with ministries. There is an option now that has been introduced into internal circulation,” Yeghoyan said.

Outgoing Vice Speaker of Parliament Arpine Hovhannisyan posted a bill on her Facebook page that envisages to have 12 ministries.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan