Road update: Snowfalls reported in some highways
YEREVAN, DECEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of transport, communication and information technologies informs that on December 24, as of 15:00, snowfalls are reported on the roads of Aragats, Talin, Artik, Akhuryan and Ashotsk, reports Armenpress.
Goris-Sisian, Artik-Aragats highways and the Vardenyats Pass are partly covered with clear ice.
Clearing operations are underway.
All roads of inter-state and republican significance are open in Armenia.
