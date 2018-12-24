Road update: Snowfalls reported in some highways

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of transport, communication and information technologies informs that on December 24, as of 15:00, snowfalls are reported on the roads of Aragats, Talin, Artik, Akhuryan and Ashotsk, reports Armenpress.

Goris-Sisian, Artik-Aragats highways and the Vardenyats Pass are partly covered with clear ice.

Clearing operations are underway.

All roads of inter-state and republican significance are open in Armenia.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan