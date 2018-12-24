Mother and son stabbed to death in Armenian town

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. A mother and her son have been found killed in their home in the town of Berd in Armenia’s Tavush province.

Police said the mother and son were stabbed to death somewhere between 21:30 December 23 and 10:30 December 24.

Police are waiting for the coroner’s report.

An investigation has been launched.

The identities of the victims were not disclosed at the moment.

Further details weren’t immediately clear.

