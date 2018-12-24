Pakistan’s ex-PM Nawaz Sharif convicted to seven years in prison

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. Former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has been sentenced to seven years in prison for corruption.

The court ruled that Sharif, a three-time premier, was unable to prove the source of income for the steel mill he owned in Saudi Arabia. But at the same time the court acquitted him in another case.

The ex-premier’s supporters and his Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz party protested the ruling outside the courthouse.

Local media reports said police used tear gas to disperse the crowd.

Sharif’s financial wrongdoings were leaked in the Panama Papers in 2016.

His supporters claim the conviction is a politically motivated collusion between the judiciary and Pakistan's powerful security establishment. Sharif denies the charges and members of his party say they will protest the decision.

Sharif's younger brother, daughter and son-in-law have also been prosecuted in the case.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan