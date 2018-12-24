Authorities open criminal case on aggravated misdemeanor in shotgun incident

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. The Investigative Committee has opened a criminal case on aggravated misdemeanor over the recent shotgun attack in a Yerevan neighborhood.

According to preliminary information the 32 year old gunman armed with his hunting double barrel 12 gauge shotgun opened fire in the direction of a house in Yerevan’s Avan district. A 68 year old resident of the apartment building exited the home to confront the shooter, but it all ended with him getting shot in the legs.

The shooter is under arrest.

His motive is still unclear.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan