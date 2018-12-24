Deaths of ravens in Yerevan not disease-related, authorities imply slaying

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. The Food Safety Inspectorate has released a statement claiming that the deaths of ravens in Yerevan is not disease-related. It says that the occurrence doesn’t have anything to do with the deaths of domesticated birds in other provinces, including in Shirak province.

The statement comes amid speculations and rumors in the press.

The agency said that it has carried out lab tests of the dead ravens, and the conclusions were negative. The animals did not have any disease, but had “obvious injuries of mechanical nature”.

It is unclear how many have died.

Regarding the Shirak province chicken deaths, the inspectorate said lab tests have confirmed the Newcastle disease. It blames failure to vaccinate all chickens in a village due to irregularities of registered numbers. The Inspectorate said that the Newcastle disease is not transmitted to humans.

It said that agents have also toured all landfills and waste collection areas in Yerevan and no dead ravens were found.

“In the event of the deaths of ravens being continuous, the inspectorate will address police to reveal the “hunters””, the statement said, suggesting that the ravens are being deliberately shot down.

Other agencies weren’t immediately available for comment.

