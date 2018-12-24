Prosecutor General personally meets protesting crowd rallying against retired general’s release

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. Prosecutor General of Armenia Arthur Davtyan personally stepped into a crowd of protestors who are demonstrating against the release of MP Manvel Grigoryan.

The protest is taking place outside the Prosecutor General’s Office in downtown Yerevan.

Davtyan told the protesters that they have received the court ruling and that they disagree with it.

“We are preparing the complaint with our substantiations,” he said, adding that they seek to file the motion to the court of appeals today. The court of appeals has three days to examine a complaint of a lower court ruling, according to law.

He told the crowd that the first instance court has released Grigoryan on bail citing the former general’s health. “The court saw grounds for arrest, but ruled that in this case bail can replace arrest, something we don’t agree with. We find that [Grigoryan’s] diseases are not incompatible with detention,” Davtyan said. He said that they also await a conclusion of healthcare personnel on this matter.

He argues that Grigoryan might be a threat if not restrained.

Grigoryan was released from arrest Friday on a multi-million dram bail.

Earlier today, an official from the Prosecutor General’s Office stepped outside to talk to the demonstrators who are protesting the release of MP Manvel Grigoryan from pre-trial detention.

Vahagn Muradyan, head of the Department for Supervision for Highly Important Cases, told the protestors that the prosecution will appeal the release to the Court of Appeals today.

He expressed hope that the issue will be solved by yearend.

But the protesters said they will wait for as long as the Prosecutor General himself holds a meeting with them. Muradyan said the Prosecutor General is busy at the moment and cannot make an appearance.

They issued an ultimatum, saying they will wait for another twenty minutes for the Prosecutor General.

“If this doesn’t happen, there are groups in Ejmiatsin [Grigoryan’s hometown] that are on stand-by to block the highway to Yerevan and to block streets in Ejmiatsin,” the protestors said.

Grigoryan, a Member of Parliament, was stripped of immunity by parliament in June and placed under arrest in suspicion of illegal possession of firearms and grand theft.

At the time of his arrest Grigoryan also served as president of the Yerkrapah Union of Volunteers, but was later ousted by the board of the organization amid highly scandalous accusations.

Law enforcement agencies found a private zoo, a car collection, huge amounts of weapons and ammunition, as well as embezzled military supplies and donations in his compound.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan