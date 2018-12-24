Anti-Manvel Grigoryan protesters issue ultimatum demanding Prosecutor General’s audience, threaten to put Ejmiatsin city on standstill

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. An official from the Prosecutor General’s Office stepped outside to talk to the demonstrators who are protesting the release of MP Manvel Grigoryan from pre-trial detention.

Vahagn Muradyan, head of the Department for Supervision for Highly Important Cases, told the protestors that the prosecution will appeal the release to the Court of Appeals today.

He expressed hope that the issue will be solved by yearend.

But the protesters said they will wait for as long as the Prosecutor General himself holds a meeting with them. Muradyan said the Prosecutor General is busy at the moment and cannot make an appearance.

They issued an ultimatum, saying they will wait for another twenty minutes for the Prosecutor General.

“If this doesn’t happen, there are groups in Ejmiatsin [Grigoryan’s hometown] that are on stand-by to block the highway to Yerevan and to block streets in Ejmiatsin,” the protestors said.

Grigoryan, a Member of Parliament, was stripped of immunity by parliament in June and placed under arrest in suspicion of illegal possession of firearms and grand theft.

At the time of his arrest Grigoryan also served as president of the Yerkrapah Union of Volunteers, but was later ousted by the board of the organization amid highly scandalous accusations.

Law enforcement agencies found a private zoo, a car collection, huge amounts of weapons and ammunition, as well as embezzled military supplies and donations in his compound.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan