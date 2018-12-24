Caucasus Nature Fund to increase number of surveillance cameras to reduce poaching, illegal logging

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. The Caucasus Nature Fund (CNF) is operating in Armenia for already ten years, and so far it has invested nearly 4 million Euros in the preservation of Armenia’s biodiversity.

CNF Armenia Coordinator Arman Vermishyan told a news conference that they work with the government by co-funding.

He says they have co-funded current spending of a number of specially preserved areas under the jurisdiction of the nature protection ministry. “Bonuses have been given to staff, vehicles have been bought, fuel, uniforms, necessary equipment, video surveillance devices have been installed etc,” he said.

He says that as a result the financial state of the governmental non-commercial organizations in charge of managing the areas has stabilized, and the preservation of the territories improved.

He pointed out the installation of video surveillance and photo cameras in the special protection areas. He mentioned Lake Apri as a successful example.

“Lake Arpi itself is under online video surveillance. Next year we will increase spending in this direction,” he said, attaching importance to improvement of management and reduction of expenditures as a result.

He said the cameras also help in reducing poaching and illegal logging.

Vermishyan argues that the special protection area issues require structural changes. He particularly noted the need for using drones and remote controlled devices to maximally reduce human factor.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan