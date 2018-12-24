Citizens opposing release of MP Manvel Grigoryan from jail hold protest outside Prosecutor General’s Office

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. Citizens, who oppose the court’s decision to release MP Manvel Grigoryan from jail on bail, are holding protest outside the Prosecutor General’s Office in Yereva, reports Armenpress.

The protest began outside the building of the justice ministry where the participants moved to the Prosecutor General’s Office.

The protesters demand to again remand Manvel Grigoryan in custody. They state that their fight is for creating a country of law.

Judge of Yerevan Court of General Jurisdiction Davit Balayan satisfied the motion of the lawyers of MP, retired General Manvel Grigoryan on December 21. He has been released on 25 million AMD bail.

Manvel Grigoryan is charged for illegal possession of firearms and grand theft.

He was remanded in custody on June 16, and then was stripped of immunity by the Parliament on June 19.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan