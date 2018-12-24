New limitations for duty-free personal use imports through NON-AIR transport

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. The cost and weight volume of imported products that are not subject to customs duties and taxes will be cut three and two times respectively, the SRC said. The changes will come into effect from January 1, 2019.

The amendments are in pursuance of a regulation of the Eurasian Economic Commission.

The State Revenue Committee of Armenia issued a notification in a press release to natural entities that in the event of importing products of personal use worth under 500 Euros up to 25 kg in weight no duties will be charged. A single duty rate will be applied in the event of exceeding the duty-free limit – 30% of the product value, but not less than 4 Euros for 1 kg.

The regulations concern products in luggage imported into the EEU territory (excluding air transport).

The new rates do not cover alcoholic drinks, Ethyl alcohol, beer, and non-distributable personal use products.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan