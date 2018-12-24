50 sharpshooters compete in Armenian national marksmanship championship

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. The national marksmanship competition has kicked off in Armenia.

“This is it. The pan-national sniper competition has kicked off,” defense ministry spokesperson Artsrun Hovhannisyan said on Facebook.

He said that an overall 50 civilian and military people are participating, including seven conscripted servicemen.

The competition is organized by the Practical Shooting Federation of Armenia with support of the defense ministry.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan