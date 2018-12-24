Ombudsman facilitates technicalities for distance-education inmate to attend graduation and get diploma

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. The Human Rights Defender (Ombudsman) of Armenia has successfully cooperated with the Abovyan Correctional Facility to exercise the right to education of an inmate.

Anastasia Davtyan, a female inmate at the prison, addressed Tatoyan when the Ombudsman was on a routine trip to the prison.

She told the Ombudsman that she is a distinguished student under a distance education program at a university and that she needs to be personally present for the graduation exam. She was however denied by the administration due to technical difficulties.

But the Ombudsman and the prison administration cooperated and Davtyan was able to take the graduation exam and received her diploma.

The video posted by the Ombudsman’s office shows the woman painting and speaking about her arts studies.

The crime she is sentenced for was not reported.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan