Man arrested for armed attack on Yerevan home

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. A 32 year old man has been arrested by Yerevan police in suspicion of opening gunfire from a 12-gauge shotgun and wounding another man yesterday evening.

Police said they received a shots fired call late Sunday in Yerevan’s Avan district.

According to authorities, the gunman opened fire at the house of an elderly man and shouted profanities. The homeowner exited his house to try and reason with the assailant, but the latter shot and wounded the 68 year old in the legs. The homeowner was taken to hospital at 22:00.

The gunman, Vahram Manvelyan, was apprehended by police at the scene. He resisted arrest and managed to break the door window of a police patrol car while being restrained.

The weapon that the gunman used is a double barreled MR 43 shotgun, police said.

20 shotgun shells were found at the scene.

The motive of the shooter wasn’t immediately clear.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan