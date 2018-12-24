Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   24 December

FC Pyunik boss Andrey Talalaev named Coach of the Year


YEREVAN, DECEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. FC Pyunik head coach Andrey Talalaev has been named Coach of the Year, the Football Federation of Armenia said.

FC Pyunik is a professional football club based in Yerevan, Armenia.

Talalaev was named the year’s best coach by garnering 70 points in the voting.

Armen Gyulbudaghyants, the head coach of the national football team, is 2nd with 60 points.  FC Shirak (Gyumri) head coach Vardan Bichakhchyan is 3rd with 55 points.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 




