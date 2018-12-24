Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   24 December

Defense ministry launches commission for discussions of winter conscription-related complaints, applications


YEREVAN, DECEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. Caretaker Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan has ordered a commission to be set up for the discussion of complaints and citizens’ applications over the winter military conscription process. The commission will function under the auspices of the Public Council under the Defense Minister, the ministry said.

Tonoyan’s adviser G. Harutyunyan will chair the commission.

The commission’s sittings will be organized starting December 26 at Yerevan’s 5 Moskovyan Street, the office of the Public Council. The sessions are open for the press.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan




