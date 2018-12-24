Death toll in Indonesia tsunami reaches 280

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. At least 280 people have died in a tsunami that hit the Indonesian islands of Java and Sumatra on Sunday, Reuters reported citing local officials.

The tsunami happened after the Anak Krakatau volcano erupted.

The tsunami struck almost without warning along the rim of the Sunda Strait Saturday evening.

Thousands of coastal residents had to evacuate to elevated grounds.

Indonesia’s disaster agency had put the death toll at 222 on Sunday, with about 850 injured and 28 people missing, but raised it to 280 early on Monday.

