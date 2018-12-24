Roads mainly passable in Armenia

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of emergency situations informs that on December 24, as of 08:20, roads are mainly passable in Armenia, reports Armenpress.

Sotk-Karvachar highway is difficult to pass.

The Vardenyats Pass is partly covered with clear ice.

Drivers are urged to use winter tires while travelling to provinces.

The Georgian authorities inform that the Stepantsminda-Lars highway is open for all types of vehicles.

