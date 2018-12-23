ARMENPRESS sums up key events of the week

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. ARMENPRESS state news agency presents the most important and interesting events of the passing week.

In newly elected parliament “My step” bloc will have 88 mandates, Prosperous Armenia 26 and Bright Armenia 18

“My step” bloc has suggested Ararat Mirzoyan’s candidacy for President of National Assembly post, Alen Simonyan’s and Lena Nazaryan’s candidacies for Vice Presidents

Bright Armenia faction to nominate Mane Tandilyan’s candidacy for position of Vice-Speaker of Parliament

Armenian foreign ministry responds to Azerbaijani FM’s statement on reaching mutual- agreement

Nothing new in NK conflict settlement issue, says Pashinyan

Armenia’s economic activity increases by 5.7% January-November 2018

Taking decisions to improve the quality of life is to be a key guideline for the government – Pashinyan

Putin announces upcoming Pashinyan visit, says Armenia is Russia’s regional and global strategic partner

‘Ovation Nation’ – Armenia named The Economist’s Country of the Year for progress

ARMENPRESS news agency marks 100th anniversary of establishment

With its impartial and credible news ARMENPRESS will continue providing reliable information about Armenia – Nikol Pashinyan congratulates ARMENPRESS on 100th anniversary

ARMENPRESS preserves its reputation as a reliable source – General Director of TASS congratulates ARMENPRESS

Postage stamp dedicated to 100th anniversary of ARMENPRESS cancelled and put into circulation

Lights of Armenia’s main Christmas tree switched on in the presence of Nikol Pashinyan

Electronic system for reporting on corruption cases will be put into operation from January 1

Ministry of Sports and Youth Affairs of Armenia reveals top 10 best sportsmen of Armenia

FFA president announces ‘legendary’ football expert’s arrival to Armenian team

Ginés Meléndez to assume AFF’s technical director