Artsakh’s President, NSS Director of Armenia discuss issues of security cooperation between 2 Armenian states

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan received on December 22 the Director of the National Security Service of Armenia Artur Vanetsyan.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of Artsakh President’s Office, during the meeting issues referring to the security cooperation between the 2 Armenian states were discussed. NSS Director of Artsakh Samvel Shahramanyan was also present at the meeting.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan