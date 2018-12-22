Armenia records highest rise in trade turnover in EAEU

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. Armenia has recorded the highest rise in trade turnover among the EAEU member states, ARMENPRESS reports member of the Eurasian expert club, economist Ashot Tavadyan said on December 22 during the 5th annual session of the club.

“Starting from 2016 the macroeconomic indexes of EAEU member states has significantly improved. Armenia has recorded the highest rise in trade turnover. In 2016-17 Armenia’s exports nearly doubled. In 2017 Armenia’s exports for the first time exceeded 2 billion USD”, the economist said.

According to him, the EAEU has great development potential and it’s necessary to spare no efforts to fully utilize that potential.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan