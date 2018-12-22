Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   22 December

Armenia interested in deepening relations with Iran – Pashinyan


YEREVAN, DECEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. Armenia is interested in deepening both political and economic relations with Iran, acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan told the reporters in Vanadzor.

“We are greatly interested in Iranian investments and tourists. In general, we plan to deepen our economic and political relations with Iran. All the preconditions exist for that”, he said.

