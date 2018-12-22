Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   22 December

Mkhiyaryan will miss Arsenal-Burnley match as a result of injury


YEREVAN, DECEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. Captain of Armenia’s national football team Henrikh Mkhitaryan will miss Arsenal-Burnley match on December 22.

ARMENPRESS reports head coach of ARSENAL Unai Emery  announced in the pre-match press conference, saying that Mkhitaryan injured his leg during the match with Tottenham a few days ago.

Arsenal-Burnley match will take place on December 22 at 16:30 by Yerevan time.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan




