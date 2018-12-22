Nikol Pashinyan surprised at Manvel Grigoryan’s release on bail

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. Acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan does not know the grounds for the court to release MP Manvel Grigoryan on 25 million AMD bail. ARMENPRESS reports Pashinyan told the reporters in Vanadzor that he understands the people who protest against the release of Grigoryan.

“I understand the discontent of those people. Frankly speaking, I do not know the grounds for the court make that decision”, Pashinyan said.

He emphasized that his opinion is that the preliminary investigation of the criminal case should be completed at a fast pace, after which the trial will take place.

Referring to the question if it’s normal that the residents of Etchmiadzin protest against the decision of releasing Manvel Grigoryan on bail, Nikol Pashinyan said that it’s the right of the people to protest.

Pashinyan also noted that the decision of the court was surprising for him.

Judge of Yerevan Court of General Jurisdiction Davit Balayan satisfied the motion of the lawyers of MP, retired General Manvel Grigoryan on December 21. He has been released on 25 million AMD bail.

Manvel Grigoryan is charged for illegal possession of firearms and grand theft.

He was remanded in custody on June 16, and then was stripped of immunity by the Parliament on June 19.

