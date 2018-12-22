Demonstrations take place in Etchmiadzin against the decision of court to release Manvel Grigoryan on bail

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. The decision of the court to release retired General, MP Manvel Grigoryan from jail on 25 million AMD bail has caused discontent in Etchmiadzin, Grigoryan’s city.

ARMENPRESS reports a group of citizens have closed the central streets of the city, demanding to again remand Manvel Grigoryan.

Protesters in Etchmiadzin started in the evening of December 21, when it was announced that Grigoryan would be released on bail.

The demonstrators have also closed Yerevan-Etchmiadzin highway.

Judge of Yerevan Court of General Jurisdiction Davit Balayan satisfied the motion of the lawyers of MP, retired General Manvel Grigoryan on December 21. He has been released on 25 million AMD bail.

Manvel Grigoryan is charged for illegal possession of firearms and grand theft.

He was remanded in custody on June 16, and then was stripped of immunity by the Parliament on June 19.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan