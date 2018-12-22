Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   22 December

Stepantsminda-Lars highway open for all types of vehicles


YEREVAN, DECEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. The Georgian authorities told Armenia’s ministry of transport, communication and information technologies that on December 22, as of 10:30, the Stepantsminda-Lars highway is open for all types of vehicles, the ministry told Armenpress.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan




